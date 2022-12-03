No, Mumbai Police have not imposed curfew in the city | File Photo

The news about the Mumbai Police imposing curfew has been doing rounds on social media. However, the Mumbai police have clarified that it is a routine order. They have also made it clear that this is not a new order but the same order which is renewed every 15 days.

On December 2, several news reports claimed that the Mumbai police has issued an order under which it imposed a prohibition of the gathering of more than four-five people and banned the use of loudspeakers among other things till January 2.

Refuting the claims about the same, Vishwas Nangre Patil, Joint CP (Law & Order), in a video, explained how it is just a routine order renewed every 15 days, and appealed to all to not share it further. He informed that it is a routine procedure under the prohibitory orders under section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act in Mumbai.

He stated that the order will change nothing for residents and that all the scheduled functions can be celebrated as per the plan. He stated that the order will largely affect those who will be involved in illegal protests and gatherings and not common residents.

The video was shared by official handle of Mumbai Police with the caption, "Clarification on CRPC #144 The news of 'curfew' imposed in Mumbai is doing rounds of the Internet. Joint CP @vishwasnp (Law & Order) explains how it is just a routine order renewed every 15 days, and appeals all to not share it further."

Watch the video here:

