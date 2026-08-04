Dharavi Redevelopment To Restore Mithi River, Add 3.3-km Promenade And Green Network | AI

Mumbai: The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) will place the restoration of the Mithi River at the centre of an extensive green network, with plans to rejuvenate around 40,000 trees, create a 3.3-km public riverfront promenade and develop interconnected parks and green corridors as part of the township's transformation.

Green-Blue Network Aims to Improve Urban Environment

According to Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL), the special purpose vehicle implementing the redevelopment project, the proposed green-blue network has been designed to improve air quality, lower urban temperatures, strengthen biodiversity and provide better access to open public spaces in one of Mumbai's most densely populated neighbourhoods.

The redevelopment plan envisages a continuous network of parks, tree-lined corridors and public spaces linked by a rejuvenated Mithi River. Officials said nearly two lakh compensatory trees will also be planted across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with 30,000 already planted at Chahade village in Palghar due to the non-availability of adequate land within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation limits.

3.3-km Public Riverfront Promenade Proposed

A key feature of the project is the proposed 3.3-km public promenade along the restored Mithi River, extending from the Matunga culvert to the Mithi riverfront. The promenade will be open to the public and will feature viewing decks, cafes and cultural spaces while preserving the river's ecological character.

"The riverfront will be lined with native trees and pollution-absorbing vegetation. Permeable paving and bioswales have also been planned to improve stormwater management, increase groundwater recharge and support the long-term health of the river ecosystem," an ANDPL official said.

Green Spine and Parks to Create Connected Open Spaces

The riverfront will also be integrated with a wider network of green infrastructure, including a 15-metre-wide Green Spine for pedestrians and cyclists, a Central Park and several neighbourhood parks planned across Dharavi.

"These green spaces have been planned as one connected network. Together with the rejuvenated Mithi River, they will improve air circulation, reduce the urban heat island effect and create cleaner, healthier and more accessible public spaces for residents," the official added.

Compensatory Plantation Underway in Palghar

Officials informed the Tree Authority that approximately 40,000 trees will be rejuvenated and planted in phases within Dharavi, nearly five times the number proposed to be removed for redevelopment activities. The compensatory plantation programme will be undertaken in Palghar tehsil.

"We have already planted 30,000 trees at Chahade village in Palghar as sufficient land was not available within BMC limits," the official said, adding that the project aims to plant nearly 75,000 trees during the current monsoon season.

Environmental consultancy Terracon has been appointed to carry out the plantation programme and maintain the trees for five years. The agency will oversee scientific plantation, irrigation, protection and maintenance, while submitting mandatory survival reports every six months under the afforestation programme. The entire cost of plantation and maintenance will be borne by ANDPL.

According to the developer, the combined impact of the restored Mithi River, extensive tree plantation and interconnected parks and green corridors is expected to improve the local environment while making green public spaces a central element of Dharavi's redevelopment.

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