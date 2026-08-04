Government Hospital Services In Mumbai Likely To Be Hit By Nurses' Two-Hour Protest | AI

Mumbai: Healthcare services at several government hospitals in Mumbai are likely to be affected on Tuesday morning as nurses under the Public Health and Medical Education departments observe a two-hour work stoppage from 7.30 am to 9.30 am, along with district-level protests across Maharashtra.

Major State-Run Hospitals Expected to Be Affected

The agitation, called by the Maharashtra Government Nurses Federation, is expected to impact nursing services at major state-run hospitals, including Sir J.J. Hospital, St George Hospital, G.T. Hospital, Cama and Albless Hospital, Government Dental College and Hospital, where a large section of the nursing workforce is expected to participate. While emergency and critical care services are likely to continue, OPD, ward and routine patient care services may witness delays.

The federation said the protest has been necessitated by the government's failure to finalise the revised Service Recruitment Rules (SRRs), revised staffing pattern, pending promotions and direct recruitment despite repeated representations.

Pending Issues Despite Government Resolution

According to the federation, the Maharashtra government had issued a Government Resolution on June 2, 2025, directing all departments to resolve service-related matters within 150 days. However, even after the deadline ended in October 2025, key issues concerning the nursing cadre remain unresolved.

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The nurses' body said the delay has left thousands of nurses without promotions, stalled recruitment to vacant posts and increased the workload on existing staff, adversely affecting patient care.

The federation's demands include immediate finalisation of the revised recruitment rules and staffing pattern, completion of all pending promotions, initiation of recruitment to vacant posts and a time-bound resolution of all pending service-related issues. It has appealed to nurses across the state to participate in large numbers in the agitation.

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