Maharashtra Police Order Statewide Crackdown On Private Vehicles Displaying Unauthorised 'Police' Boards

Maharashtra Police have directed strict action against private vehicles displaying unauthorised "Police" boards across the state | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 3, 2026: The Maharashtra Police have initiated steps to curb the unauthorised use of "Police" boards and red "Police" markings on private vehicles, with the office of the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) directing all Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police across the state to take appropriate action against violators.

Directive Follows Representation

The directive follows a representation submitted by Sakharam R. Kulkarni to the Chief Minister and Home Minister of Maharashtra, raising concerns over the widespread misuse of "Police" signboards on privately owned two-wheelers and four-wheelers by police personnel and others.

According to the communication issued by the office of the Additional Director General of Police (Traffic), the Bombay High Court has expressed concern over the practice of displaying "Police" boards on private vehicles and has directed authorities to initiate action against such violations.

Security Concerns Highlighted

The communication states that private vehicles bearing "Police" boards often bypass routine security checks, creating the risk of their misuse for transporting illegal or prohibited items.

It also notes that vehicles displaying such markings may be hired or misused for unlawful activities because they are less likely to be stopped by enforcement agencies.

In view of these concerns, all Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have been instructed to take suitable action against private vehicles found displaying unauthorised "Police" boards or the word "Police" in red letters.

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Legal Action Ordered

Officials have been requested to initiate action under Rule 133(6) of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, read with Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, against owners and drivers of such vehicles.

The circular has been forwarded to all Police Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and Highway Police units across Maharashtra for necessary action and enforcement.

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