Maharashtra Cyber Police Register FIR Over AI-Generated Video Allegedly Targeting Central Government | AI

The Maharashtra Cyber Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified individual for allegedly uploading an AI-generated video containing misleading content about the Central Government. The video was allegedly uploaded through the X handle @Bhaijagtap1 on July 30. The case was registered on July 31 based on a complaint filed by Nikhil Bhamre, 23, the Maharashtra BJP's social media coordinator.

Complaint Alleges Fake Video Misused IPS Officer's Identity

According to the police, on July 31 at around 2 pm, the complainant, Bhamre, was scrolling through social media when he came across a video that had been uploaded the previous day on the X handle @Bhaijagtap1 with the caption, "Delhi Police makes serious allegations against the Central Government." In the video, a person purportedly shown as an IPS officer is heard saying: "I am resigning from the police force. The government wanted me to lie about the students' protest and portray the protesters as criminals. However, I will never be part of this, and I cannot lie. The students are not terrorists; they are our future. I stand with the truth and with the students, not with the government."

The complainant alleged that the video was generated using artificial intelligence (AI) and falsely depicted a Delhi Police officer making the statements. He further stated that the Press Information Bureau (PIB) had examined the video and declared it to be fake.

Based on the complaint, the Maharashtra Cyber Police registered a case against an unidentified person under Section 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

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