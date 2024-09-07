Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Centre To Give 256 Acres Of Salt Pan Lands To Maharashtra Govt

Salt Pan |

Mumbai: The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) received a major boost on Monday when the Union cabinet approved the transfer of 256 acres of salt pan land in Mumbai. This move will expedite the implementation of the project. The Maharashtra government approached the Centre for these land parcels after identifying defunct salt units whose lease had long expired and could be used for constructing affordable housing.

The project is one of the most ambitious projects of the state government wherein for the first time, even those who are categorised as ineligible will be given a home. The sources in the state government said, the Centre will hand over salt pan lands to the Maharashtra government on lease for 99 years.

Sources in the state government pointed out that these land parcels have been set aside for constructing affordable housing in the BMC’s Development Plan (DP) 2034, which got approved in 2018 when united Shiv Sena was holding the reins of BMC and was junior partner in the state government led by BJP.

Regarding allegations that construction on salt-pan land will cause flooding during monsoon and destroy the habitat of migratory birds, a DRP official said that nothing could be further from the truth.

DRP Official Explains Usage Of Salt Pan Lands

Explaining the usage of the salt pan lands, a DRP official said, “These land parcels do not fall in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ). No salt-making activity has taken place on these lands for the past several years. Also, portions of these lands have already been given to the MMRDA for a metro car shed for line 6 between Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West to Vikhroli East. MMRDA has also started preliminary work on the land. These land parcels fall on the westward side of Eastern Expressway while travelling from Sion to Thane and not on the creek side, so no question of flooding during high tide.”

Another DRP official said that a portion of the salt pan lands sought for the Dharavi project was, in fact, identified by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to set up a car shed for Metro Line 3 between Seepz and Colaba as MVA government wanted to shift car shed from Aarey Colony due to environmental concerns.