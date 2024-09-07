 Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Centre To Give 256 Acres Of Salt Pan Lands To Maharashtra Govt
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDharavi Redevelopment Project: Centre To Give 256 Acres Of Salt Pan Lands To Maharashtra Govt

Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Centre To Give 256 Acres Of Salt Pan Lands To Maharashtra Govt

The Maharashtra government approached the Centre for these land parcels after identifying defunct salt units whose lease had long expired and could be used for constructing affordable housing.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 09:16 AM IST
article-image
Salt Pan |

Mumbai: The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) received a major boost on Monday when the Union cabinet approved the transfer of 256 acres of salt pan land in Mumbai. This move will expedite the implementation of the project. The Maharashtra government approached the Centre for these land parcels after identifying defunct salt units whose lease had long expired and could be used for constructing affordable housing.

The project is one of the most ambitious projects of the state government wherein for the first time, even those who are categorised as ineligible will be given a home. The sources in the state government said, the Centre will hand over salt pan lands to the Maharashtra government on lease for 99 years.

Sources in the state government pointed out that these land parcels have been set aside for constructing affordable housing in the BMC’s Development Plan (DP) 2034, which got approved in 2018 when united Shiv Sena was holding the reins of BMC and was junior partner in the state government led by BJP.

Regarding allegations that construction on salt-pan land will cause flooding during monsoon and destroy the habitat of migratory birds, a DRP official said that nothing could be further from the truth.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Court Acquits 61-Yr-Old Gynaec For Teen Egg Donor’s Death; Slams Probe In Case
Mumbai Court Acquits 61-Yr-Old Gynaec For Teen Egg Donor’s Death; Slams Probe In Case
'His Incredible Strength And Determination Are Exceptional': PM Modi Hails Hokato Sema After Securing Bronze In Paris 2024 Paralympics
'His Incredible Strength And Determination Are Exceptional': PM Modi Hails Hokato Sema After Securing Bronze In Paris 2024 Paralympics
Selena Gomez Becomes Billionaire With ₹10,918 Crore Net Worth, Thanks To Her Beauty Brand Rare Beauty's Success
Selena Gomez Becomes Billionaire With ₹10,918 Crore Net Worth, Thanks To Her Beauty Brand Rare Beauty's Success
S&P 500 & Dow Jones Plummet Down After Surprising Job Data, Nasdaq Feels Pressure Of Tech Stock's Frenzy
S&P 500 & Dow Jones Plummet Down After Surprising Job Data, Nasdaq Feels Pressure Of Tech Stock's Frenzy
Read Also
Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Survey Of 8,500 Houses Completed
article-image

DRP Official Explains Usage Of Salt Pan Lands

Explaining the usage of the salt pan lands, a DRP official said, “These land parcels do not fall in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ). No salt-making activity has taken place on these lands for the past several years. Also, portions of these lands have already been given to the MMRDA for a metro car shed for line 6 between Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West to Vikhroli East. MMRDA has also started preliminary work on the land. These land parcels fall on the westward side of Eastern Expressway while travelling from Sion to Thane and not on the creek side, so no question of flooding during high tide.”

Another DRP official said that a portion of the salt pan lands sought for the Dharavi project was, in fact, identified by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to set up a car shed for Metro Line 3 between Seepz and Colaba as MVA government wanted to shift car shed from Aarey Colony due to environmental concerns.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Court Acquits 61-Yr-Old Gynaec For Teen Egg Donor’s Death; Slams Probe In Case

Mumbai Court Acquits 61-Yr-Old Gynaec For Teen Egg Donor’s Death; Slams Probe In Case

Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Centre To Give 256 Acres Of Salt Pan Lands To Maharashtra Govt

Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Centre To Give 256 Acres Of Salt Pan Lands To Maharashtra Govt

IIT-Bombay Sees 22 Pc Growth In R&D Funds; Receives ₹700 Cr In 2023-24

IIT-Bombay Sees 22 Pc Growth In R&D Funds; Receives ₹700 Cr In 2023-24

Jain Community To Observe Digital Detox On Samvatsari; Plans To Stay Away From WhatsApp For A Day

Jain Community To Observe Digital Detox On Samvatsari; Plans To Stay Away From WhatsApp For A Day

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges BMC Chief To Drop 1st Attempt Pass Condition For...

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges BMC Chief To Drop 1st Attempt Pass Condition For...