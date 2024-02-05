Dharavi Redevelopment: Maharashtra To Request Union Govt Acres Of Salt Pan Land For Residents' Rehabilitation

Dharavi redevelopment project | BL Soni

State cabinet on Monday decided to approach the union government and demand hundreds of acres of salt pan land for the purpose of the rehabilitation of residents under the Dharavi redevelopment project. The land would be taken for 99 years lease.

Available land

Land is available of, Arthur salt works, 120.05 acres; jenkins salt works, 76.09 acre; Jamasp salt works, 58.05 acres; Agar Sulemanshah land, 27.05 acre; which is around 283.04 acres of land owned by the union government's Salt commission. Maharashtra government will put a proposal before the union government.

A joint measurement of land will be done and request will be made for the transfer of land which is owned by the union government only. Moreover, revenue department will hand over the land which is not owned by the union government. The land owned by the state government will be handed over to the housing department.

SPV will bear cost of rehabilitation of salt workers

The cabinet has also decided to set up a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the payment of money to union government (as per the market rate). According to real estate, SPV is an orphan company created to isolate risks and reallocate assets to investors. SPV will bear cost of rehabilitation of salt workers and the land acquisition cost.

Silent Human Chain in Mulund

On Sunday, Mulundkar came out on the streets to participate in the Silent Human Chain to save their city against two projects. One is the PAP project by MCGM which proposes to build 7439 homes for people who have illegally occupied footpaths and nullahs of Mumbai and more than four lakh homes for rehabilitation of people displaced by the Dharavi redevelopment plan. People from all walks of life and age groups came out to participate in the protest.

According to the organisers, the project will put an unreasonable burden on Mulund's civic sources and infrastructure. No political party is involved in this agitation, it was organised and carried out only by citizens of Mulund who will be ultimately affected by the project.



The Adani Group had emerged as the highest bidder for the 259 hectare Dharavi Redevelopment Project and bagged it with its Rs 5069 crore bid in the 2022 tender process. State government has promised to give 350 sq ft homes to the residents of Dharavi. UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray had also organised rally against Adani and state government after last Diwali.

