Dhangar Reservation Row: BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar Writes To Dy CM Fadnavis Seeking Action Against Govt Officials Handling Issue 'Insensitively' |

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar has written a letter to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and asked him to take action against insensitive government officers who did not handle the issue of Dhangar community properly. Padalakar also requested Fadnavis to withdraw cases against the Dhangar people for participating protest.

Padalkar had demanded the inclusion of the Dhangar community in ST category. He had given list of demands and 50 days time to the state government to include the Dhangar community in the ST category. But government did not act on the demand hence protest was held various parts of the state.

Padalkar Alleges Govt Officials Hurted Sentiments Of Dhangar Community

On November 21, 2023, notices for implementation of reservation were given in each Tehsildar, District and Collectorate office of the state. This activity was carried out peacefully throughout the state. The Collector of Jalna Dr. Krishnanath Panchal was informed about this a day before. He had also shown his readiness to accept the statement. However, he did not accept the statement at the time.

He should have handled this issue sensitively, but he deliberately ignored the sentiments of the community, which led to strong reactions from our Dhangar warriors. The Collector of Jalna is fully responsible for this. The official should be investigated and strict action should be taken,” Padalkar said in the letter.

“ Inspector General of Police, Dyaneshwar Chavan Ordered to register cases against 36 people. Some of the accused are not from the Dhangar community. I publicly condemn any government officer,” he added.