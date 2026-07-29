'Devendra Fadnavis Could Be The Best Education Minister': Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut After Dharmendra Pradhan Steps Down As Education Minister |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday stated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis can be the best fit for the Education Minister's position. The remarks follow after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following mounting pressure over the NEET paper leak protest.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “Bring him here. Prime Minister Modi has also told him that he will have to come. So what is the delay? Educated people like Devendra Fadnavis should be made the Education Minister."

Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could be the best Education Minister. Bring him here. Prime Minister Modi has also told him that he will have to come. So what is the delay? Educated people like Devendra Fadnavis should be… pic.twitter.com/xaBAkxNHlu — IANS (@ians_india) July 29, 2026

Speculation over Union role

The sharp remarks from the Sena (UBT) spokesperson come amid rumours of CM Fadnavis being considered as the next Union Education Minister. The rumours around Fadnavis being the Education Minister comes as he met Home Minister Amit Shah on the same day as Pradhan submitted his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, after Pradhan stepped down from his role, Pralhad Joshi was given the additional charge of the Education Ministry. He is also currently the Union Cabinet Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister for New and Renewable Energy.

Amid talks on who will be the next Education Minister after Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from the Union Cabinet, Raut had, a few days ago, predicted that Fadnavis could be given the role. Further explaining his choice, he said, "In place of Dharmendra Pradhan, Devendra Fadnavis could get the opportunity to become the new Education Minister. Because he is a lawyer, he is educated, and he presents various issues. I feel this possibility is high."

Raut reiterates remarks

Raut, who has been keen to see Fadnavis taking charge of the Education Ministry, further asserted, “Discussions were already underway regarding his shift to the Centre. And now, by coincidence or misfortune, for others, truth be told, the HRD Ministry post has become vacant, so Devendra Fadnavis could get an opportunity there."

Centre yet to appoint minister

Amid all this speculation, the Central Government is working to appoint the new Education Minister as soon as possible.

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