‘Devendra Fadnavis Can Be Given Education Ministry’: Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut’s Big Claim After Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation

Mumbai: Following the intense wave of nationwide student demonstrations across major Indian cities, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has delivered a fiery assessment of the political landscape, framing the recent resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a decisive triumph for the country’s youth.

VIDEO | Mumbai: As Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) claims, “Devendra Fadnavis can be given Education Ministry.”



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/q60IznYObs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2026

'Government Has Bowed Down': Raut Credits Student Protests for Pradhan's Exit

Addressing the political upheaval that saw students in Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Kolkata, and Lucknow face police action, Raut said, "The struggle became massive from Delhi to every city in India, whether Mumbai, Patna, Kolkata, or Lucknow. What you call Gen Z, what we call youth power... they faced lathi charges; heads were broken, blood was shed, and girls were beaten."

VIDEO | Delhi: "For 12 years, Indian democracy was in coma; this movement has revived it," says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/8X6F2teAA9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2026

He further stated, while speaking to ANI, that the sheer scale of the protests ultimately forced the central leadership to yield. "As a result, the main demand, that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign, has been accepted. The government has bowed down to the youth's demand, and today Pradhan's resignation has come," he said.

'Democracy was in ICU': Raut Calls Movement a Turning Point

Reflecting on the movement's broader political significance, Raut described the protests as a turning point for Indian democracy. "This is a big thing for the country's democracy. For the last 10–12 years, the country's democracy was in the ICU, in a coma, unable to breathe. Such a movement took place in this democracy that it has stood democracy back up on its feet," he said.

Raut Predicts Devendra Fadnavis Could Become Next Education Minister

As Dharmendra Pradhan steps down from the Union Cabinet, attention has now shifted to who will take charge of the Ministry of Education.

Raut put forward a bold prediction regarding senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, saying, "In place of Dharmendra Pradhan, Devendra Fadnavis could get the opportunity to become the new Education Minister. Because he is a lawyer, he is educated, and he presents various issues. I feel this possibility is high."

'Discussions Were Already Underway': Raut Hints at Fadnavis' Shift to Centre

Explaining why he believes such a cabinet reshuffle is possible, Raut pointed to ongoing discussions about Fadnavis' potential move to the Centre. "Discussions were already underway regarding his shift to the Centre. And now, by coincidence or misfortune, for others, truth be told, the HRD Ministry post has become vacant, so Devendra Fadnavis could get an opportunity there," he said.

As the central government navigates the aftermath of Pradhan's exit, Raut's remarks have further fuelled speculation about a possible cabinet reshuffle in New Delhi.