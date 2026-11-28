Devendra Fadnavis, Aamir Khan Launch 'Samagra Maharashtra Water Cup 2027' Across 351 Talukas Amid Drought Crisis | X (CMO)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Saturday launched the ‘Samagra Maharashtra Water Cup 2027’, an initiative by the Paani Foundation, at Varsha, the Chief Minister's official residence in Mumbai.

Organised by the Paani Foundation in partnership with the Maharashtra government, the initiative will cover 34 districts and 351 talukas across the state. It aims to bring people together to work towards water conservation and improve water storage in rural areas.

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Focus On Drought And Water Security

The announcement comes amid the drought-like situation gripping parts of the state. During the meeting, CM Fadnavis emphasised that the ongoing fight against drought requires a broader water conservation movement driven by collective resolve and public participation.

Referring to the impact of El Niño, Fadnavis added that although several water sources in the state have dried up, the situation should be viewed not merely as a crisis but also as an opportunity to strengthen future water security.

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Aamir Khan Recalls Initiative's Beginnings

Meanwhile, actor Aamir Khan, speaking about the initiative, recalled how the effort began in 2016 with the support of the state government. He highlighted the work undertaken by the Paani Foundation under the Jal Yukt Shivar initiative and the response it received across several talukas.

“In 2016, Devendra Fadnavis and I started this initiative with the government. We worked with the Paani Foundation during the Jal Yukt Shivar initiative and saw the results of that effort. Within three years, the initiative reached 75 talukas. The results were remarkable, bringing together the administration, civil society, and all the partners and volunteers associated with the Paani Foundation. The outcome was very dynamic,” Khan said.

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Community Participation At The Core

The new initiative will focus on a community-based model, encouraging villagers to participate in water conservation activities.

The Maharashtra government's Soil and Water Conservation Department will oversee the work through review committees. A state-level high-powered committee, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will monitor progress and coordinate drought-relief efforts with non-governmental organisations.

Officials Attend Launch Meeting

The launch announcement was made during a meeting at Varsha, which was attended by Minister Sanjay Rathod, Paani Foundation Chief Executive Officer Satyajit Bhatkal, senior officials from various districts and members of the foundation. The Paani Foundation has been working towards water conservation and drought prevention by encouraging communities to come together and participate in efforts to improve local water resources.

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