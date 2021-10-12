'Despite coal shortage, we've tried to supply electricity': Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut

Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut, while addressing a press conference with regard to the ongoing coal shortage said that despite the crisis, the state government has made attempts to provide electricity to its citizens.

"Despite the coal crisis, we've tried to supply electricity to our citizens. Even after the deficiency of coal in the state, only 4 out of 27 power generation units are currently shut," he was quoted saying by ANI.

He alleged that the state power distribution company, MahaVitaran, is not getting power from Coastal Gujarat Power Limited (CGPL) and Jindal Steel Works (JSW) despite power purchase agreements. He said that the state is getting 1,000 mw less power supply and has to purchase power at higher cost.

He also slammed Coal India Limited for lack of proper planning in maintaining inventory which has hampered the coal supply to Maharashtra. He stated that Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), subsidiary of CIL has supplied 35% coal against the mandate of 65% to Maharashtra.

He further urged consumers to reduce their electricity usage especially during morning and evening peak hours.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 05:34 PM IST