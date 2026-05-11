Despite ₹5 Lakh Aid, Family Of Flight Attendant Pinky Mali, Who Died In Baramati Plane Crash, Writes Letter To Maha Govt Seeking Financial Assistance Again

'...She Was Sole Earning Member': Family Of Flight Attendant Pinky Mali, Who Died In Baramati Plane Crash, Writes Letter To Maha Govt Seeking Financial Assistance |

Mumbai: The family of Pinky Mali, the air hostess who passed away in the Baramati plane crash while on duty, has appealed to the Maharashtra government for increased financial assistance and a government job for an eligible family member, claiming that the compensation received so far is inadequate to support the family’s survival.

According to a report by Loksatta, the family has stated that they have received Rs 5 lakhs as compensation following the tragedy, but they claimed that the money is insufficient condiering the several financial hardships they are currently facing. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, and Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, the family sought additional financial aid and compassionate employment support.

Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s team members, including Mumbai Police Security Officer Videep Jadhav, Captain Sumit Kapoor, Captain Sambhi Pathak, air hostess Pinky Mali and others, had died in the Baramati plane crash on January 28.

According to the letter, Pinky Mali was the sole earning member of the family and her income was the primary source of support for her elderly parents and younger brothers. Following her death, the family has reportedly been pushed into a serious financial crisis, struggling to manage daily household expenses, education costs, medical bills and other basic necessities.

The family further claimed that they have been unable to pay rent for the past several months and have now been asked to vacate their rented residence.

“We spent on Pinky’s education and professional training with great difficulty. After securing a job, she regularly supported the household financially. Her sudden death has shattered the family emotionally and financially,” Shivkumar Mali told Loksatta.

In the appeal, the family requested that the state government consider extending assistance through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, disaster relief schemes or any other available welfare provisions. They also urged the government to provide compassionate appointment in government service to an eligible family member.

The family has appealed to the state government to take a humanitarian view of their situation and provide urgent support to help them rebuild their lives after the tragedy.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/