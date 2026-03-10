'We Were Told Not To Speak To Media’: Flight Attendant Pinky Mali’s Family Alleges Threatening Calls From VSR Owner VK Singh After Baramati Plane Crash |

Mumbai: Shivkumar Mali, father of Pinky Mali, alleged that his family received calls asking them not to speak to the media following the death of his daughter. Pinky Mali was working as a cabin crew member on the chartered aircraft carrying Maharashtra’s then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, which crashed in Baramati.

Speaking to IANS, Shivkumar Mali said that the owner of the VSR company had called his son and asked the family to stop speaking to the media. He added that the family could not clearly determine whether the conversation was a threat or a normal request, but they were asked to stay away from the media as it would not help them in any way.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shivkumar Mali, father of Pinky Mali, the flight attendant who lost her life in the plane crash in which former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also lost his life, says, "We have been told to stay away from the media... A message saying things like this came to my… pic.twitter.com/kiWaPpomCL — IANS (@ians_india) March 10, 2026

He further questioned where the family should take their grief if they were prevented from speaking publicly. According to him, neither the government nor the VSR company has offered them support, which is why they approached the media, describing it as the fourth pillar of democracy and the only way for them to make their voices heard.

Pinky Mali’s brother, Karan Mali, said he was the one who received the call from VSR company owner VK Singh. According to him, the call was received on February 28.

Karan Mali said that VK Singh spoke to him in a loud voice and questioned what his father had been saying in the media. He said he offered to give the phone to his father so that the two could speak directly, but Singh declined and instead told him to explain matters to his father himself. He further alleged that the company owner appeared to be pressuring the family not to speak to the media and also blamed the pilots for the crash

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Karan Mali, brother of Pinky Mali, the flight attendant who lost her life in the plane crash in which former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also lost his life, says, "On February 28, I received a phone call from VSR company owner VK Singh. He spoke to me in a loud… pic.twitter.com/N1QJWPEiCQ — IANS (@ians_india) March 10, 2026

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Amol Mitkari on March 9 claimed that he had heard a recorded WhatsApp call in which VSR owner VK Singh allegedly warned Pinky Mali’s brother to stay away from the media.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mitkari wrote, “We heard a recorded call in which VSR owner VK Singh threatened the brother to stay away from the media via a WhatsApp call. The language used by the pilot, ‘Ajit Pawar ne inke flight ko thok diya,’ raises suspicion — does this indicate VSR's connection to the underworld? One thing is certain: this matter is not as simple as it appears on the surface. Our Dada has been wronged.”

गेल्या तेरा दिवसांपासून उपचार घेत असलेल्या पिंकी माळीच्या आईच्या तब्येतीची आज हॉस्पिटल ला जाऊन विचारपुस केली. यावेळी तिचे वडील व भाऊ उपस्थित होते. VSR चा मालक VK सिंग याने वॉट्सअप कॉल करून मीडियापासुन दुर राहण्याची भावाला धमकी दिल्याचे Recorded कॉल वर ऐकले.ज्यात पायलट ने “अजित… pic.twitter.com/URP2RaXTX6 — आ. अमोल गोदावरी रामकृष्ण मिटकरी (@amolmitkari22) March 9, 2026

Earlier, on February 10, Ajit Pawar’s nephew Rohit Pawar had also expressed doubts about the nature of the crash and called for a thorough investigation. The following day, Pinky Mali’s father, Shivkumar Mali had echoed similar concerns and demanded clarity regarding the exact cause of the incident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/