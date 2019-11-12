Dengue cases rise by 37 pc in State

Mumbai: Cases of dengue in the state have increased by 37 per cent. More than 39,000 confirmed cases of dengue and 230 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra in the last five years, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“Due to continuous change in temperatures has caused a rise in cases of dengue-like illness,” said doctors in civic and state-run hospitals. Senior health official said every year the number is increasing in state.

In 2014, Maharashtra had recorded 8,573 cases of dengue, from which 54 people have died to dengue. The number was further decreased to 4936 in 2015 which later increased to 7829 in 2017.

But the dengue cases suddenly increased to 11,011 in 2018, of which 55 people died. Similarly this year, nearly 9, 899 dengue cases were recorded and 12 deaths were reported in city since January 5 to November 5.

Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said in comparison to last year, the state witnessed a rise in 1,500 patients. Though the dengue cases are increasing, but the mortality rate has reduced and this is due to awareness among people and prompt treatment.

“The sudden change in temperature makes the body vulnerable to diseases. Constant oscillation between hot, humid and wet weather makes it favourable for micro-organisms to reproduce and multiply,” he said.”

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the incidence of dengue has increased 30-fold over the past 50 years.Dr Om Shrivastava, an infectious diseases expert, said that the sudden change in temperature makes the body vulnerable to certain diseases.

Constant oscillation between hot, humid and wet weather makes it conducive for micro-organisms to reproduce and thrive. “People need to see a doctor immediately, as the symptoms are quite similar to those of dengue, malaria, leptospirosis and chikungunya. They should take medication as prescribed by the doctor and not attempt any home remedies,” he added.