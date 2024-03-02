Demolition Along Mithi River: 672 Structures Razed For 100 Metre Widening Project

Mithi river | File

The BMC has undertaken a major demolition drive to clear an encroachment along the Mithi River at Shastri Nagar in Santacruz East. Around 672 structures were removed clearing the way for widening the river from 40 metre to 100 metre.

The widening and deepening of the river has been stuck at several places because of encroachments along the river bank. The civic team of H East ward cleared a stretch of 500 metre in the last two days. The area cleared of encroachments will be handed over to the department concerned for further work.

The BMC will now develop a new sewage network in the area to avoid untreated sewage discharge in the river. “There are residential and commercial structures in this area. Around 200 structures are eligible for alternate accommodation and have agreed to shift to another place,” said a civic official.

The 17.8km Mithi River originates at Vihar Lake, passes through Powai, Saki Naka, Kurla, Kalina, Vakola and BKC and culminates at Mahim creek. The river was flooded during heavy rains on July 26, 2005. The BMC and Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) have undertaken the deepening and widening of the river that was filled with silt, garbage and sewerage.