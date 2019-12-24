Deliberate bid to spread rumours on CAA: Ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis

Kolhapur: Former CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said a “deliberate” attempt was being made to spread rumours and create a divide in society over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Without naming any party, he said some political outfits were trying to disrupt harmony in society, and asserted minorities in the country were safe.

“Rumours are being spread about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. There is a deliberate attempt to create a divide in society and it is condemnable.

The Act is not against any religion, and there is no provision in it to take away the citizenship of any citizen of the country,” Fadnavis told reporters here.

The Act deals with giving citizenship and not taking it away, he stressed. “The Act deals with giving citizenship to the persecuted minorities from three countries — Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Ban­g­la­desh,” the BJP leader said, adding there is a “deliberate attempt to spread rumours and misunderstandings” about the Act, and some parties are at the forefront to create a divide in society and break the harmony.