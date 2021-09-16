Delhi terror module busted: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil denies intelligence failure

Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil slammed the BJP for politicising the arrest of six terrorists by the Delhi Police Special Cell, which busted a sinister Pakistan terror plot. Patil denied the party’s allegations on the failure of intelligence or the anti-terrorist squad (ATS). “One of the terror suspects from Mumbai was under the watch of the Maharashtra Police. There was no intelligence failure on the part of the state security force,” he noted.

Patil, who met Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, Additional Director General of Police Vineet Agarwal and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manu Srivastav to take stock of the situation, said that the city and state are absolutely safe. “Maharashtra Police is capable. Let them work in their own way. Don’t politicise the issue. The police have complete freedom,” he said in his response to the BJP’s charges.

Patil said that the police are still investigating the terror plot.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 07:54 AM IST