Delhi-Mumbai Garib Rath Express: 3 TCs Allegedly Assaulted By Drunk Passengers On Moving Train, Railway Union Seeks Probe | File Photo.

Three ticket collectors (TCs) on duty aboard a moving Mail-Express train were allegedly assaulted by a group of intoxicated passengers, who also reportedly snatched their ticket inspection machines and handheld terminals.

Railway union demands high-level inquiry

Following the incident, the Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh has taken serious note of the matter and demanded a high-level inquiry, along with strict action against the accused passengers. The union has raised the issue with the General Manager of Western Railway.

According to a Maharashtra Times report, the three TCs, identified as Basant, Amit and Ankit, were on duty aboard the Garib Rath Express travelling from Delhi to Mumbai.

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Argument breaks out with passengers

At around 1.27 am, the TCs reportedly alerted the control room that some intoxicated passengers were roaming through the coaches and blowing whistles.

When the TCs attempted to intervene and explain the situation to the passengers, an argument allegedly broke out between the two groups. The staff subsequently informed their senior officers about the incident.

Following the incident, the Baroda divisional president of the Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh reached the railway station to assist the affected employees.

Railway officials provide assistance

The Divisional Railway Manager of the Baroda Division also instructed the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager to reach the station and provide the necessary assistance to the staff. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the Baroda Railway Police against the passengers concerned.

According to reports, the same group of passengers also allegedly got into an argument with fellow travellers aboard the Garib Rath Express.

Union seeks CCTV footage review

The union has demanded that CCTV footage from the train be examined, statements from fellow passengers be recorded, and strict action be taken against those found responsible.

The Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh has also urged the General Manager of Western Railway to issue immediate instructions to prevent such incidents. The demand comes amid concerns raised by the union over alleged harassment, threats and assaults against ticket collectors on duty in local and Mail-Express trains.

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