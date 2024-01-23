Delhi Man Rapes Friend In Mumbai Hotel Room, Arrested For Sexual Assault

Representative Image

Mumbai, January 23: The Mumbai police has arrested a 50-year-old tourist from Delhi for allegedly raping his friend in a Colaba hotel room. The accused, whose identity was not revealed, has been sent to police custody till January 24 after he was produced before a Mumbai court. The alleged sexual assault took place last week. The victim was staying with her boyfriend in the hotel.

According to a report, the accused had in December last year requested the victim to accompany him to Mumbai for a visit. She had agreed saying her boyfriend would come with them too. The accused tourist booked two rooms - one for himself and another for the couple - in a hotel in Colaba area. The trio arrived in Mumbai in the second week of January.

Accused Sexually Assaulted Friend In Hotel Room

After they had launch at the hotel, the woman wanted water, but the accused said that he did not want to purchase "expensive" bottled water. He then asked the woman's boyfriend to go outside and get water for her. Meanwhile, the woman got up to go into her room. The accused insisted on seeing her to her room upstairs.

The man allegedly entered the room forcibly and raped the woman. The woman struggled and tried to save her, but was overpowered by the accused. During the scuffle, she got hold of a glass bottle which she broke on his head. But the accused did not stop.

FIR Registered Against Accused

The woman narrated what had happened to her boyfriend and then they called the police. After recording her statement, the police registered a case against the accused. He has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway.