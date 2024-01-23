 Mumbai News: 40-Year-Old Chartered Accountant Kidnapped, ₹1.5cr Ransom Demanded
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: 40-Year-Old Chartered Accountant Kidnapped, ₹1.5cr Ransom Demanded

Mumbai News: 40-Year-Old Chartered Accountant Kidnapped, ₹1.5cr Ransom Demanded

According to the police report, on January 17, at 2.45 pm, Bhushan Arora left the house for work and did not return home. On January 18, at 1.30 pm, his wife filed a formal complaint at the Powai police station.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

A 40-year-old chartered accountant, Bhushan Arora, was kidnapped on the afternoon of January 17. His wife Megha Arora, filed a case against an unidentified individual under section 364-A (kidnapping for ransom) of the Indian Penal Code at the Powai police station on January 19. 

On Jan 17, Bhushan left for work and did not return 

According to the police report, on January 17, at 2.45 pm, Bhushan Arora left the house for work and did not return home. On January 18, at 1.30 pm, his wife filed a formal complaint at the Powai police station. On the same day, at 8.30 pm, she received a call from her husband's number, on which he instructed her to arrange ₹5 crore in ransom and urged her not to file a case. He mentioned that he would ask one Anikant Jain for money and somehow convince him to provide the funds. 

While speaking, she heard a voice behind him saying, "We've treated him well. Do not worry; we are his friends." Arora assured her that he would call again after 30 minutes, but she did not. Eventually, she approached the police again. 

The accused demanded ₹5 crore as ransom

On January 19, Arora's wife received another call from her husband's mobile. This time, an unknown individual spoke, informing her that her husband had caused a loss of ₹15 crore and demanded ₹5 crore. According to the complainant, her husband had dealt with four individuals: Aksha Shah, Arora's relative, Rahul Yevale, Datta Parulekar and Datta Chavan, all of whom had threatened him. She believed that one of these individuals had kidnapped him and was demanding ransom. However, she filed a case against an unknown person. 

Read Also
Mumbai News: Con Fleeces ₹1.24 Lakh From Man To Quash 'Rape Case' Against Son
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

6 Women Labourers Dead After Boat Capsizes In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

6 Women Labourers Dead After Boat Capsizes In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Delhi Man Rapes Friend In Mumbai Hotel Room, Arrested For Sexual Assault

Delhi Man Rapes Friend In Mumbai Hotel Room, Arrested For Sexual Assault

Mira Road Clashes: 'This Is Mumbai, Not UP', Man Arrested For Provoking People In Viral Video

Mira Road Clashes: 'This Is Mumbai, Not UP', Man Arrested For Provoking People In Viral Video

Bombay HC Raps Police For 'Casual' Maintenance Of Case Diaries, Directs DGP To Look Into Issue

Bombay HC Raps Police For 'Casual' Maintenance Of Case Diaries, Directs DGP To Look Into Issue

Mumbai News: Investor Buys 8 Luxury Apartments In Mumbai's Worli For ₹104 Crore

Mumbai News: Investor Buys 8 Luxury Apartments In Mumbai's Worli For ₹104 Crore