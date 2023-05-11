Mumbai: Former Corporators urge BMC to complete pending work in Sewri before monsoon | FPJ

Mumbai: With the monsoon just a month away, the desilting of nullahs and road repair work in the Sewri area has slowed down. Expressing their anger at the lackadaisical approach of the BMC, a group of former corporators from the area met with civic officials of the F South ward and demanded the completion of pending work before the onset of monsoon.

To ensure timely completion of the desilting work, the BMC initiated nullah cleaning operations from March 15. However, the ex-corporators complained that the pre-monsoon work has not yet commenced at several locations in the Sewri area.

Several road works unfinished

Sachin Padwal, an ex-corporator, stated, "The BMC has yet to complete 50% of the work on Thokarsi Jeevraj road, from Sewri Naka to Kala Chowkie. Several other road works remain unfinished, which will inconvenience citizens during the monsoon." He further added, "Not only the roads, but the pace of nullah cleaning work is also slow. This year, the BMC has appointed a single contractor for a zone, resulting in one contractor being responsible for the cleaning work from Sion to Worli."

Other pending works, such as drainage repairs, have also been highlighted. "We have brought this to the attention of senior officials, who have assured us that the work will be completed within the next 15 to 20 days," stated Padwal. Along with MLA Ajay Choudhary, ex-corporators Sachin Padwal, Shraddha Jadhav, Sindhu Masurkar, and Datta Pongde (all from Shiv Sena - Thackeray faction) met with Mahesh Patil, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the F South ward. "The pre-monsoon civic work is in progress, and we will ensure it is completed on time," confirmed a source from the F South ward. Mahesh Patil, Assistant Commissioner, was not available for comment.