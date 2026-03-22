'Respect Every Faith, This Is Not Creativity...': Shiv Sena Leader Calls Out 'Disrespect' Towards Gurbani In Dhurandhar 2; Demands Apology | WATCH |

Mumbai: A controversy has erupted over a scene in Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar 2, which has been strongly condemned by Shiv Sena leader Gurjyot Singh Keer. The Sena leader called out the blatant disrespect towards a Gurbani verse recited while smoking a cigarette and demanded an apology from the makers.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Keer said, "Portraying a character, played by R. Madhavan, speaking to Ranveer Singh while smoking a cigarette and reciting the sacred Gurbani 'Soora so pehchaniye jo lade deen ke het' from the Dasam Granth Sahib, authored by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, is deeply hurtful and unacceptable."

The Singh leader explained that Gurbani is not mere dialogue, but it is divine, sacred, and holds immense spiritual significance for the Sikh community. "Such irresponsible depiction reflects ignorance and a lack of sensitivity towards our faith," he added. He further explained that the verse of Guru Gobind Singh Ji was written in the context of Aurangzeb, during a time when Hindus and Sikhs were being persecuted.

Demands Apology from Makers

In the video, he urged the Sikh community to stand united and peacefully protest the alleged insult, calling on people to show black flags to those responsible, including Aditya Dhar, R Madhavan and Ranveer Singh, wherever they appear if they fail to issue a sincere apology to the SGPC and the Sikh community. "Apologise immediately, or history has shown what the Sikh community is capable of," Keer issued a strong warning.

Dhurandhar 2 Controversy

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has been witnessing strong numbers at the box office, but continues to spark debate. While some have praised the film, others have called the film "propaganda." Several Muslim leaders, including Abu Azmi, Waris Pathan and Rais Shaikh, have criticised the film, alleging that it is aimed at spreading hatred, particularly towards Muslims.

In the Indian film industry, actor Prakash Raj slammed South actors Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu for praising the film. Taking a dig, he said, "Signs of obligations are spreading in the South, too." Singer Vishal–Shekhar also raised concerns over the film's portrayal of demonetisation, suggesting it presents it as a strategic move to curb terror funding networks allegedly linked to Pakistan.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/