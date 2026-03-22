Who Is Udaybir Sandhu? Actor Whose 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi?' Dialogue To Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar 2 Is Going Viral

All About Dhurandhar Actor Udaybir Sandhu | Photo Via Instagram

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), directed by Aditya Dhar, stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Apart from the main cast, several supporting actors have also been lauded for their strong performances, including Udaybir Sandhu, who plays Gurbaaz Singh aka Pinda, the childhood friend of Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Udaybir Sandhu's Role In Dhurandhar 2

In the first half of the film, Udaybir portrays Pinda as a 20-year-old who stands by Jaskirat (Ranveer Singh) after a tragic land dispute in which Jaskirat’s father is killed, his elder sister is gang-raped and murdered, and his younger sister Jasleen is abducted. Pinda later helps Jaskirat procure guns from UP politician-gangster Atif Ahmed to take revenge on local MLA Sukhwinder Singh.

However, right before the interval, Pinda meets Hamza years later in Pakistan, as part of a drug-running operation linked to terrorism. His dialogue, "Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe, Jassi?", left the audience shocked as he initially pretends not to recognise Hamza due to his drastic transformation. The tension peaks when it is revealed that Pinda has discovered Hamza's true identity as an Indian spy operating in Pakistan.

Who Is Udaybir Sandhu?

Udaybir Sandhu is a national-level hockey player from Punjab who made his acting debut in the 2018 film Gold, where he played Devang Chaturvedi alongside Akshay Kumar.

The actor later featured in Imtiaz Ali's Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila, where he portrayed Jitender Jinda, a character based on real-life folk singer Surinder Shinda. For the role, Udaybir also gained 8 kgs and shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.

Later, he collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill on Ikk Kudi, marking his debut in Punjabi film, where he played the character of Jagveer Sandhu.

Udaybir Sandhu has also made a name for himself in the modelling industry and has featured in several advertisements. As of now, the actor has around 47.7K followers on Instagram.