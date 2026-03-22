Fact Check: Is Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 3 Set To Release On June 14? Viral Post-Credit Scene Fuels Speculation

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Dhurandhar 2 is making waves on the internet, and there is already a lot of buzz about whether there will be a Dhurandhar 3. Ever since director Aditya Dhar asked fans to stay for the post-credit scene, audiences have been wondering if he is about to announce another sequel. A Reddit user shared a post claiming that the post-credit scene read “Dhurandhar: The Final Chapter”, allegedly revealing when the next film will hit theaters.

Will There Be Dhurandhar 3?

A picture uploaded on a Reddit thread is going viral, reportedly showing a scene from the theater and allegedly from the post-credit of Dhurandhar 2. In the image circulating on social media, Dhurandhar 3 is said to be releasing on June 14, 2026. But are these claims even true?

However, the announcement turns out to be fake, as there are a lot of such images circulating on social media, with some even claiming that the alleged sequel will release on June 4, 2026. So, let us not indulge ourselves in such fake news.

Have Makers Officially Announced Dhurandhar 3?

So far, there has been no official confirmation about the making of Dhurandhar 3. However, after watching Dhurandhar 2, many fans speculate that another sequel could be on the horizon. With its open ending, the film has left several storylines unresolved, creating high expectations for a continuation. The Punjab setting at the conclusion of Dhurandhar 2 hints at an unspoken narrative that may unfold in the next installment. It is possible that the filmmakers are waiting to gauge the film’s box office performance before deciding on the future of the franchise.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already crossed massive milestones by Day 3, its early performance has set the tone for what is shaping up to be a historic run for Hindi cinema.

According to Sacnilk, the spy thriller opened to a phenomenal response on Thursday (Day 1), collecting a whopping Rs 102.55 crore nett in India. This came after a strong paid preview collection of Rs 43 crore on Wednesday, indicating solid audience interest and positive word of mouth from the start.

On Saturday (Day 3), the Aditya Dhar directorial earned another massive Rs 113 crore at the box office.