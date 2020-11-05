Deepika’s former talent manager Karishma Prakash to be summoned again on November 7: NCB

Karishma Prakash, former talent manager of actor Deepika Padukone, will once again be questioned on Saturday, sources in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said.

The investigating agency questioned her for about six hours on Thursday for the second consecutive day. Prakash arrived at NCB’s Ballard Estate office by noon and was questioned till evening. “We have summoned her for questioning on Saturday. The in-depth investigation is underway in the case,” said a source privy to the investigation.

To recall, NCB had submitted before a special court that it will not take any coercive action against Prakash until November 7, when she will now be questioned again.

Her anticipatory bail plea is pending before the court and will be heard. NCB had issued summons to her in the drugs case connected with Sushant Singh Rajput. When she had not remained present before it, nor explained her absence, it had said she was ‘untraceable’. Thereafter, she had filed a pre-arrest bail anticipating arrest. The agency is probing Prakash in case number 16 after two types of drugs were seized during searches conducted at her residence last Tuesday. The apex drug law enforcement agency seized a small quantity -- 1.7 grams of hashish and three vials of CBD (cannabidiol) oil -- during the raid. Prakash is a former employee of the KWAN Talent Management agency in Mumbai. She was handling Deepika’s account and is being probed for alleged incriminating chats with the actor in which drugs were discussed.