Deepak Kesarkar wants to jail me but main jhukega nahi: Sanjay Raut

Shinde camp leader Deepak Kesarkar [left] and Sena [UBT] MP Sanjay Raut [right] | ANI

Since the vertical split in Shiv Sena, Maharashtra has witnessed the tussle between Eknath Shinde & Uddhav Thackeray and their respective groups. Barbed comments or show of strength at events or claim over party name or symbol.

In the latest, Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar and Sena [UBT] MP Sanjay Raut are at loggerheads. After Raut's comments on Eknath Shinde camp leader Kesarkar's ouster from politics in 2024, the latter allegedly said that the MP will be going to prison again and that he should be prepared.

Kesarkar allegedly said Raut will be imprisoned again

Kesarkar, according to reports, said that Raut will go to jail again in 2024. He also said that he has been using same language as terrorists use. He further said that if someone takes offense to his words, they can appeal to get Raut's bail.

Raut was arrested by Enforcement Directorate last August and was released on bail in November.

Sanjay Raut says 'Main jhukega nai'

Hitting back at Kesarkar, Sanjay Raut took to Twitter; he said that he won't budge, come what may.

Here's what he wrote, "Deepak Kesarkar from Shinde Gang is threatening to put me bhind bars. I hope Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis are watching these brazen threats! Does he think that Law can Dance like a nautch girl to his tunes? Mr Kesarkar, arrest me, hang me or shoot me, I repeat, Main jhukega nahi [I won't submit]."

