Shinde camp should self-introspect before talking about camps coming together: Sanjay Raut

MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Mumbai: Days after School Education Minister and Shinde camp spokesman Deepak Kesarkar said that if Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray does some self-introspection, it won’t take time for the two camps – the Shiv Sena UBT and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena – to come together, MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said that the Shinde camp should first self-introspect.

Mr Raut said, “It seems several groups have taken shape within the Shinde camp. The State Government will not last and the Shinde camp will not exist in future as most of its legislators will join the BJP, which is their final goal. Thackeray camp, though, will not take them back.”

He said that state minister Abdul Sattar has already revealed that leaders from his own party are against him and leaking information. “Try to understand what it means… Discontent is brewing in the Shinde camp…” he said, adding that recent developments expose growing frustration among the Shinde camp.

Mr Raut criticised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s speech in the Legislative Assembly on the concluding day of the winter session and said, “The CM got an opportunity to speak at length about the development of Maharashtra. Instead, he spent time taking swipes at the Thackeray camp. His speech was delivered as if at a corner meeting.”