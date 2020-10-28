Decision to allow all to travel on Mumbai local trains will be taken soon: Maharashtra Minister

The Maharashtra government will likely decide to allow all commuters on Mumbai’s local trains in the next few days.

Maharashtra relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday said that the state government held discussions with various stakeholders and the decision to allow all to travel on local trains will be taken in the next couple of days.

While responding to a tweet by a commuter, Vijay Wadettiwar said: “We will take decision on starting local train services for all in the next couple of days. We have held discussions with various stakeholders. Mumbaikar will get relief on this soon."