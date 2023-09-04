'Decision On Maratha Quota Should Be Made At Special Session Of Parliament': Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole

Nana Patole | PTI

Accusing the state government of deceiving the Maratha Community on reservation matters, MPCC President Nana Patole demanded that the decision regarding Maratha Quota be addressed during a special session of Parliament scheduled later this month.

Patole also criticised the BJP for their anti-reservation stance, stating that the BJP's actions have exacerbated and complicated the issue. He emphasised, "The reservations issue has persisted due to the BJP's stance against it. They have had a significant majority government at the centre for the past nine years and could have easily made the necessary amendments to grant reservation to the Maratha community."

He urged the BJP to fulfill their promise, saying, "They should make arrangements to provide reservation for the Maratha community during the special session of Parliament later this month."

Patole clarified that to grant fresh reservation to any community, the 50% cap on quotas must be lifted, which falls within the centre's jurisdiction. He criticised the BJP for not acting on their promise of quota for the Maratha and Dhangar communities, even though they came to power with this pledge.

Patole also criticised Fadnavis for failing to deliver on his promise of providing reservation to the Maratha community. "It has been over a year and a half, and he has yet to act on his words," Patole noted.

He also rebuked the state government for requesting one month's time to make a decision on the matter, considering it a tactic to delay the issue. Patole asserted that implicating the MVA government for the Supreme Court's ruling on reservation was misplaced, as it was the previous government's failure not to make a decision that would withstand legal scrutiny.

Finally, Patole opposed the idea of granting Maratha community reservation through the OBC quota, deeming it an attempt to pit two communities against each other.

