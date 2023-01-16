Days after crying foul in Mumbai roads concretisation tender, Aaditya Thackeray asks who proposed the project

e-Paper Get App
Jr Thackeray asked that when the BMC has no public representative, mayor or standing committee, how fair is it for the administrator to propose and himself sanction the concretisation of roads.

Monday, January 16, 2023
Aaditya Thackeray: Who proposed concretisation of roads in Mumbai? | BL SONI/ FPJ
Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday raised questions on the road concretisation tender in Mumbai, days after he alleged irregularities in the tenders. Jr Thackeray sought to know who proposed the concretisation of nearly 400 km of roads in Mumbai.

Speaking to the reporters, Thackeray also asked whether there was a timeline to complete the road works. 

BMC's elections overdue

He also asked that when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has no public representative, mayor or standing committee, how fair is it for the administrator to propose and himself sanction the concretisation of roads.

The BMC's term ended in March last year and its elections are overdue. 

Thackeray had on Friday alleged that tenders for the concretisation of roads in Mumbai were floated at a higher price for the benefit of contractors and the same should be scrapped. 

New contracts worth more than Rs 6,000 crore had been issued to concretise 400 km of roads in the city, he had said.

On Monday, Thackeray asked, "Who proposed the concretisation of roads because local representatives like corporators propose road repairs?" He said there are small lanes where asphalt (for road coating) has been used for years. In the case of Peddar Road and Marine Drive, there is asphalt mastic (coating) and they are still in good condition

(with PTI inputs)

