Dawood Network, Extortion & A Bakery Shooting: How Akhtar Merchant Landed In Police Custody | X

For years, Akhtar Merchant maintained a quiet life in Vietnam, where he worked as an English language trainer. However, his return to India brought his criminal past back into focus, with police uncovering his links to the underworld and multiple cases registered against him.

Merchant, who is allegedly associated with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s network, was arrested at Delhi Airport last Monday in connection with a 2023 firing case in Mira-Bhayandar, near Mumbai.

He had travelled to India from Saudi Arabia through Nepal. A special team of the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar police detained him after he arrived at the airport.

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A Low-Profile Life Abroad

According to police, Merchant had managed to stay under the radar while living in Vietnam. He reportedly worked there as an English language trainer and was fluent in the language.

Behind his seemingly ordinary life, however, police allege that he was wanted in several criminal cases. An Interpol Red Corner Notice had also been issued against him, seeking his arrest and possible extradition for legal proceedings.

Merchant has been linked to eight criminal cases involving allegations such as extortion, kidnapping, armed robbery, criminal intimidation, dacoity and counterfeiting. The cases span Mumbai, neighbouring areas and Gujarat.

Police sources also allege that Merchant was a close associate of Dawood Ibrahim and helped expand the D-Company’s extortion operations in and around Mumbai.

He had earlier been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in 2022, but allegedly disappeared after being released on bail.

What Happened At The Mira-Bhayandar Bakery?

Merchant’s latest arrest is linked to a 2023 shooting at the International Bakery in the Kashimira area of Mira-Bhayandar.

Police allege that the incident was part of an extortion attempt targeting a local trader involved in the illegal sale of gutkha and pan masala.

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Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Vilas Shintre said Merchant allegedly sought a share of the profits earned by Ismail Patel, also known as Babu, who was locally referred to as the ‘Gutkha King’.

After the alleged extortion demands went unanswered, Merchant and his associates reportedly entered Patel’s bakery and opened fire. Police further alleged that Merchant threatened additional attacks if the trader refused to reach an agreement.

Police Probe Extortion And Gutkha Network

Merchant’s arrest is being viewed as a significant development in the firing investigation. However, the case has also raised questions about the alleged illegal gutkha trade and whether action will be taken against those involved in it.

Investigators are now questioning Merchant to establish the extent of the alleged network, trace the links between the gutkha trade and extortion operations, and determine the broader conspiracy behind the shooting.

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