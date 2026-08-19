NEET Protester Rhiya Ahir Alleges Social Media Threats, Seeks Police Action | IANS

Mumbai: Model and NEET protester Rhiya Ahir, who came into the spotlight after allegedly stopping a police vehicle during a protest at Shivaji Park, Dadar over the alleged NEET paper leak, has approached senior Mumbai Police officials seeking withdrawal of the FIR registered against her and action against people allegedly threatening her on social media.

Ahir seeks FIR withdrawal

Ahir met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Manoj Sharma along with a delegation of Mumbai Youth Congress leaders. The delegation raised concerns over the case registered against Ahir as well as the alleged online harassment she has been facing since the protest.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Model Riya Ahir, who stopped a police van during a protest in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, sought cancellation of the FIR against her and action against social media threats



She says, "So there are two things. First, as a protester, when we joined the student… pic.twitter.com/1eJXqmJAts — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2026

According to Youth Congress leaders, Sharma assured them that the process to withdraw the FIR would be initiated and that the police would look into the social media accounts allegedly involved in sending threats and abusive messages to Ahir.

Online harassment alleged

Speaking after the meeting, Ahir alleged that she has been subjected to a barrage of offensive comments and threats on social media since the protest. She said she had already approached the police with a complaint but claimed that no concrete action had been taken so far.

“Being a girl is the biggest punishment,” Ahir said, describing the nature of the online abuse she has allegedly faced.

The delegation included Youth Congress National Secretary Hargun Singh and Mumbai Youth Congress President Zeenat Shabreen. Singh questioned the delay in withdrawing the cases against students who participated in the protest, stating that a notification regarding the withdrawal of such cases had already been issued.

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Support for protest participants

Ahir also raised the issue of Muskaan, a 19-year-old protest participant, who allegedly has been receiving similar abusive comments and threats on social media following the demonstration.

Shabreen said the young women were allegedly being targeted for expressing their views and demanded swift police action against the social media accounts involved in the alleged harassment and intimidation.

Case linked to NEET protest

The case dates back to a protest in Mumbai over the alleged NEET paper leak, during which Ahir allegedly stopped a police vehicle, resulting in a case being registered against her and other protesters. The latest development has brought renewed attention to the issues of protest rights, online threats and police action.

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