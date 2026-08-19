Pimpalwandi Girl's Murder: Strict Action Against Accused, Case To Be Heard In Fast-Track Court | X- IANS

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said strict action would be taken against those responsible for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a nine-and-a-half-year-old girl in Pimpalwandi village of Junnar taluka in Pune district.

Pawar seeks strict action

Calling the incident shocking and deeply distressing, Pawar said she had spoken to Pune Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill over the phone and reviewed the progress of the investigation.

A 9-year-old girl in Pimpalwadi, Junnar was raped and murdered by a neighbour who lured her away on a false pretext. SP Sandeep Singh Gill confirmed the arrest; POCSO & murder charges added, chargesheet due in 15 days. Villagers are demanding swift justice. #JusticeForHer pic.twitter.com/NdjVNLxTjH — Varad Bhatkhande | Journalist (@VaradBhatkhande) August 19, 2026

She directed the police administration to conduct a transparent and thorough investigation and ensure stringent action against the accused. Police have already detained a suspect and further investigation is underway, she said.

Pawar said she would request Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure that the case is taken up by a fast-track court so that the accused is brought to justice at the earliest.

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Fast-track trial demanded

Describing the incident as “extremely condemnable”, Pawar said such an act was an affront to humanity and demanded swift and exemplary legal action.

“The government stands firmly with the victim’s family. I will personally visit Pimpalwandi shortly and meet the bereaved family,” she said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said the investigation would be closely monitored to ensure that the case is pursued effectively and that the guilty are dealt with strictly under the law.

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