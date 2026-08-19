Fish Market Below School, Expired Fire Extinguishers: 'School Thik Karo' Flags Issues At Colaba Public School | Representational Image

Mumbai: Several concerns regarding infrastructure, safety and the availability of basic facilities were flagged during an inspection of Colaba Mumbai Public School as part of the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign. The inspection was conducted by the members of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

School facilities inspected

The school has reportedly been shifted from its original location to a market building, with a fish market operating on the ground floor of the premises. The inspection of the school highlighted several issues concerning student safety, hygiene, classroom capacity and the distribution of essential supplies.

One of the key concerns raised was the absence of CCTV cameras on the school premises. The inspection also found that sanitary pads were not available for girl students. Teachers reportedly said that they had been following up with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the provision of sanitary pads for the past five months.

Read Also NEET Protester Rhiya Ahir Alleges Social Media Threats, Seeks Police Action

Concerns over supplies and safety

Concerns were also raised over the distribution of nutritional supplies. Protein bars ordered in July and described as being from a local brand were reportedly still lying packed in boxes and had not been distributed among students. Similarly, shoes and kits were found stored and had reportedly not been distributed to students.

The inspection also flagged a potential fire safety concern. A fire extinguisher in the building premises was found bearing an expiry date of 2015, raising questions over whether fire safety equipment is being checked and replaced regularly.

Overcrowding and staffing issues

Overcrowding was another major concern observed during the inspection. Students from Standards I to III were reportedly being made to sit in the same classroom. The classroom, which was stated to have a capacity of around 40 students, was accommodating approximately 70 students, raising concerns about the learning environment and the adequacy of space available to students.

The school also reportedly does not currently have a principal. At the time of the inspection, some teachers and faculty members were engaged in SIR-related duties, which had affected their availability at the school.

Also Watch:

Hygiene concerns highlighted

Hygiene and sanitation were also highlighted as areas requiring attention. According to the inspection findings, the water tanks on the premises are not cleaned regularly, raising concerns about the quality and safety of drinking water available to students.

The findings from the inspection have brought attention to the need for better monitoring of school infrastructure, safety equipment, hygiene facilities and the timely distribution of resources to students. The campaign organisers are expected to raise these concerns with the relevant authorities for necessary action.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/