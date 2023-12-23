Dawood Ibrahim's Fugitive Properties In Mumbai & Ratnagiri Set for Auction In January |

Fugitive designated global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's properties in Mumbai and Ratnagiri are set to be auctioned on January 5, 2024. The four properties, including bungalows and mango orchards in Khed Taluka of Ratnagiri, were seized under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA).

Govt previously identified & auctioned several properties of Dawood's family

The government has previously identified and auctioned several properties belonging to Dawood Ibrahim's family, including a restaurant sold for ₹4.53 crore, six flats sold for ₹3.53 crore, and a guest house that fetched ₹3.52 crore.

In December 2020, Dawood Ibrahim's assets in Ratnagiri were auctioned for ₹1.10 crore, including two plots and a defunct petrol pump. These properties in Lote village of Khed Taluka were registered in the name of Dawood's late sister, Haseena Parkar.

A 600 sq feet flat in Nagpada was auctioned in April 2019 for ₹1.80 crore. In 2018, SAFEMA officials had auctioned Dawood's property at Pakmodia Street with a reserved price of ₹79.43 lakh, which was bought by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) for ₹3.51 crore.