Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Tariq Parveen sent to police custody till Feb 13

Mumbai: Dawood Ibrahim's aide Tariq Parveen has been sent to police custody till February 13 by Esplanade court here in connection with an extortion case.

Speaking to reporters, Tariq's lawyer Quresh Aftab, said: "A complaint was filed against Tariq in 2013 in connection with an extortion case. However, he has nothing to do with it.

The police are doing all this just to take him under remand. We do not understand why the police have not taken any action regarding this case in the past six to seven years."