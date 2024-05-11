Dapoli Resort: Sadanand Kadam Apologises For Not Demolishing “Illegal” Portion

Sadanand Kadam | FPJ

Sadanand Kadam, a close aide of Maharashtra Legislative Council member and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, has tendered an unconditional apology to the Bombay High Court and assured it that he shall demolish the “illegal” portion of the Sai Resort in Dapoli within 10 days.

On March 18, Kadam had assured the HC that he would demolish the second floor of the resort by April 15. At the time, the HC had asked Kadam to file an undertaking saying that if he fails in the other petition challenging the order of the Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC), then he will demolish the entire structure.

During the hearing on Friday, Kadam’s advocate Saket Mone tendered an affidavit giving an unconditional apology for failing to comply with the HC order of March 18. He informed the court that the demolition of the second floor of the structure is taking time due to “several difficulties”, hence there is “some delay”. However, he assured that the said demolition will be completed within a period of 10 days.

Justice Madhav Jamdar accepted the apology and granted extra time to Kadam to demolish the structure. The HC has kept the plea for compliance on June 11.

Read Also Bombay High Court Stays Demolition Of Sai Resort That Is Owned By Close Aide Of Shiv Sena (UBT)...

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Kadam challenging the demolition notice issued by the additional collector on December 6, 2023.

Kadam has filed a separate petition, which is pending hearing, before a division bench of the HC challenging the demolition order passed by MOEFCC under the Environment (Protection) Act.

The property was purchased in February 2007 by five partners, including Kadam and Vijay Bhosale. A dispute arose between them, which was settled through consent terms in May 2017. Thereafter Bhosale retired from the firm.

The sub-divisional officer, in August 2021, granted non-agricultural permission for the property to be developed into a resort.

Show Cause Notice, NA Permission Revoked And Money Laundering Case Against Kadam

However, based on a private complaint filed by Bhosale, Kadam received a show cause notice on October 26, 2023, that he breached the NA permission. Subsequently, the NA permission was revoked on November 24, 2023. Despite Kadam filing an appeal against it, the demolition notice was issued.

It was alleged that the previous owner of the property was granted permission to construct a ground plus one-floor structure. However, Kadam purportedly constructed more floors without due permission. Besides, it was alleged that the resort was built on a plot which was in CRZ-III zone – a no-development zone – and no permission was secured from the concerned department or ministry.

The Directorate of Enforcement, based on the complaint, registered a money-laundering case. Kadam was arrested on March 10, 2023, and was granted bail this February.