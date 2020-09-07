Dangerous driving in Mumbai caused 48% fatal road mishaps last year: NCRB

Mumbai: A recent data published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) stated that over 48 per cent of fatal road accidents recorded last year in Mumbai were due to dangerous driving. The year 2019 recorded over 588 road accidents in which 483 lost their lives while 106 had sustained serious injuries. Interestingly, of the 483 fatalities, 393 constituted of males while 90 were females.

The report highlighted that overtaking vehicles and speeding on the roads were two of the causes of highest road fatalities in the financial capital in 2019. According to the NCRB report, 236 people died due to dangerous driving/ overtaking in 2019 while 94 sustained injuries, subsequently, overspeeding constituted 231 deaths and 22 injuries.

In a further bifurcation of vehicles that caused these fatal accidents, most were caused by two-wheelers followed by four-wheelers with 189 and 115 fatalities each. The other vehicles that led to road accidents fatalities were trucks/ lorry, threewheeler/autorickshaws and buses with 87, 42 and 29 deaths respectively.