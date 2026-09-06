Dahi Handi Festivities Turn Tragic In Navi Mumbai: Govinda Dies In Airoli, Four Injured In Panvel Electrocution |

Navi Mumbai: A Dahi Handi celebration in Panvel’s Line Ali turned dangerous on Saturday after an electrically charged wire fell into rainwater, injuring four people, including two nine-year-old children. Police have registered an FIR against the organisers, while in a separate incident in Airoli, a 34-year-old Govinda died after a human pyramid collapsed. In the Airoli case, police have so far registered only an accidental death report and are conducting an investigation.

The Panvel incident occurred on Saturday at a Dahi Handi organised by Asthan-Jadhav in Line Ali, within the jurisdiction of Panvel City Police Station. According to police, a wire used for installing a water shower beside the Dahi Handi became electrically charged and snapped, falling into an area where rainwater had accumulated. The current subsequently spread through the water, injuring four people.

The injured were identified as Nilesh Nikam (48), Rakesh Madhukar Murkute (47), Chirayu Rakesh Murkute (9) and Rinkal Mahesh Khadka (9). They were taken for medical treatment and their condition was reported to be stable.

“An electric current passed through a wire used for the water shower and, after the wire fell into rainwater, four people were injured. Based on the complaint lodged by Nilesh Nikam, we have registered an FIR against the organisers under Sections 125 and 125(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said a police officer from Panvel City Police Station.

Meanwhile, in Airoli, 34-year-old Govinda Swapnil Sadanand Navar died and three others sustained serious injuries after a human pyramid collapsed during a Dahi Handi event at Devidas Pratishthan, Sainathwadi, Sector 1, at around 8.15 pm on Saturday.

The injured were identified as Praful Chandrakant Salunkhe alias Mayur (35), a resident of Ulwe; Vaidat Chandrakant Vaiti (23), from Koliwada, Ghansoli; and Surendra Kadche (22), from Mahape.

According to police, members of the Ghansoli Koliwada Govinda Pathak were forming a human pyramid while attempting to give a ceremonial salute to the Dahi Handi. When they were forming the fifth tier, a Govinda climbing up with the help of a ladder reportedly slipped, causing the formation to lose balance. Several Govindas fell on one another and on those standing below.

Navar sustained serious injuries in the fall and died. The three injured Govindas were taken for medical treatment.

“An accidental death report has been registered in connection with the Airoli incident. The investigation is currently underway to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the collapse and the death,” senior police inspector Balkrishna Sawant from Rabale police station said.

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