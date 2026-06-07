Dahi Handi 2026: 6-7 People Suffer Electric Shocks During Celebrations In Panvel - VIDEO |

Mumbai: In a tragic incident reported from Panvel, few people suffered electric shocks during Dahi Handi celebrations held near the Shiv Sena branch at Line Ali in Panvel city.

Electrocution reported during celebrations

According to preliminary information, approximately six to seven individuals suffered electric shocks during the event on September 5. The festival celebrations were underway when the sudden electrocution caused panic and chaos at the venue, with people seen running in different directions.

Following the incident, the injured individuals were promptly rushed to a hospital for treatment. The incident has raised serious questions over the adequacy of electrical safety measures put in place at the event venue during celebrations.

Further details about the incident, including the exact circumstances that led to the electrocution, are awaited.

376 Govindas injured in Mumbai

Meanwhile, during the Dahi Handi celebrations held across the city on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, a total of 376 Govindas were injured across Mumbai as the festival was celebrated with enthusiasm and zeal.

According to reports, the injured Govindas were taken to hospitals for treatment. Of the 376 injured participants, 53 remain admitted to hospitals, 37 are currently undergoing treatment, while 286 have been discharged after receiving medical care.

The reports further stated that the injured Govindas were rushed to government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals for treatment, including KEM Hospital, Nair Hospital, Sion Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital, HBT Trauma Care Centre, V. Desai Hospital and BDBA Hospital.

Dahi Handi festivities across Mumbai

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Mumbai once again came alive with Dahi Handi festivities, with celebrations taking place across several parts of the city. Large crowds gathered to watch Govinda teams attempt to break handis suspended high above the ground.

During Dahi Handi celebrations, Govinda teams form multi-tiered human pyramids to reach and break earthen pots traditionally filled with curd, milk or butter, recreating an episode associated with Lord Krishna's childhood.

Participants and spectators were seen dancing and cheering at venues across Mumbai as the city marked Krishna Janmashtami with festive fervour.

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