Unregistered Mandal, 41 Conditions: What Police Found After Pune Dahi Handi Death | Video Screengrab

Pune: A 45-year-old woman died after an iron angle from a Dahi Handi structure fell on her while it was being dismantled in Old Sangvi on Friday night. Police said the mandal that organised the event is not a registered entity. The incident took place around 10.45pm at Lane No. 2, Old Sangvi. The woman, identified as Salma Salauddin Pathan, had gone to watch the Dahi Handi event with her husband, Salauddin.

Police said the Dahi Handi was broken around 10.15pm. Volunteers from the Vighnaharta Dahi Handi Mitra Mandal were dismantling the stage arch after the event when an iron angle suddenly fell on Pathan. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to Aundh Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

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Police register accidental death report

The Sangvi police have not registered a criminal case in the incident as Pathan’s family declined to lodge a complaint.

Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Koli said Pathan’s son, Rahim Pathan, is a volunteer with the same mandal. Police had asked the family to file a complaint if they had any grievance.

However, Salauddin told the police that the mandal members were their own people and that his son was also part of the mandal. The family therefore did not want to pursue a complaint.

The police have consequently registered an accidental death report and started an investigation.

“A woman died after an iron angle fell on her while removing the stage arch. The deceased woman’s son is a volunteer of the concerned mandal. They have no complaint about the incident, so police did not register a criminal case. An accidental death report has been filed, and an investigation is underway. The mandal in question is not registered,” Koli said.

Mandal not registered, police had granted permission

The Vighnaharta Dahi Handi Mitra Mandal is not a registered entity, according to the Sangvi police.

The mandal had sought police permission to organise the Dahi Handi event. Permission was granted after police issued a notice with 41 conditions.

The conditions included requirements that the stage and structure be sturdy and safe. They also prohibited children below 14 years from participating as Govindas. The organisers were required to ensure that traffic was not obstructed, religious sentiments were not hurt, and noise pollution rules were followed.

Police said several of these conditions were reportedly violated.

The death has now raised questions over the safety measures followed while the temporary Dahi Handi structure was being dismantled. The police investigation is underway.