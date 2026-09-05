Dahi Handi Celebrations Turn Tragic: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Brick Column Collapses On Him In Mumbai's Malvani |

Mumbai: A seven-year-old boy died after a brick column allegedly collapsed on him during a local Dahi Handi celebration in Malvani, Malad West on Saturday, turning the festivities into tragedy.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as seven-year-old Rudra Kadam. The incident occurred at around 3.01 pm at Ekta Welfare Society, Room No. 23, in Chikuwadi, Malvani, along Marve Road. During the Dahi Handi celebrations, a wall column reportedly collapsed and fell on Rudra, leaving him with a severe head injury.

During a local Dahi Handi celebration in Malvani, a brick column collapsed on a 7-year-old boy, Rudra Kadam, causing a head injury. He was shifted to Malvani General Hospital, where he was declared brought dead: BMC pic.twitter.com/z4xaEzF2ka — IANS (@ians_india) September 5, 2026

Following the incident, Rudra was immediately rushed to Malvani General Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident are awaited.

Woman dies after structure collapses

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 45-year-old woman died on Friday after a portion of an iron structure erected for a Dahi Handi celebration allegedly collapsed on her while it was being dismantled in Pune's Old Sangvi area.

The incident reportedly occurred in Galli No. 2, where the Vighnaharta Dahi Handi Mitra Mandal had organised the celebration.

According to reports, the deceased was identified as Salma Salauddin Pathan, 45. She had attended the event with her husband, Salauddin Pathan, to watch their son, who is an active Govinda associated with the mandal, participate in the human pyramid and break the handi.

The handi was reportedly broken at around 10.05 pm. After the event concluded, Salauddin called his wife so that the couple could return home.

At the same time, the organisers were reportedly dismantling an arch at the venue. During the process, an iron rod from the structure allegedly fell on Salma, leaving her seriously injured.

She was rushed to a hospital following the incident, where doctors declared her dead.

Family decides against complaint

Speaking about the incident, Jitendra Koli, Senior Police Inspector with Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, said the woman's family had decided not to lodge a complaint against the organisers.

According to the police official, the family said their son was associated with the mandal, and they did not want those involved in organising the event to face difficulties.