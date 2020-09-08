D-gang calls MVA netas

After two threatening calls were made by a Dawood gang member at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence on Saturday night, an anonymous caller phoned Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's Nagpur office, threatening him and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. Deshmukh said that the Crime Branch is investigating the calls received so far. “The crime branch is investigating the death threat call to his house and those of other politicians from Maharashtra,’’ he said.

Deshmukh will make a detailed statement in this connection on Tuesday in the state legislature. The Mumbai Police has already beefed up security at Thackeray’s Matoshree residence.

Minister of Water Resources Jayant Patil, who is the state NCP chief, said the threatening calls made to ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders was a serious matter and that it needs to be thoroughly probed. “Threats to the CM and Sharad Pawar is a serious matter,’’ noted Patil who in the past had held the charge of the Home Department.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said anti-social elements are trying to raise their heads again. The state home department will probe the matter. “I think these threat calls need to be properly investigated,” he said. ”It needs to be checked whether these were serious threat calls or if somebody is doing it deliberately,” he added. Police should take care of those who have received such calls, said Fadnavis.