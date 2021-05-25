Cyclone Tauktae: Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit says will take up compensation issue with Centre, Maharashtra govt

Palghar Member of Parliament Rajendra Gavit said on Monday that farmers in this coastal district of Maharashtra have suffered heavy losses due to the cyclonic storm Tauktae, which brushed past the state last week, and they should be compensated adequately.

Talking to reporters after touring cyclone-hit Dahanu taluka, Gavit said he would take up the issue of compensation to fruit growers with the central and state governments.

Farmers engaged in horticulture lost their produce in vast areas, he said. The Shiv Sena MP said mango, banana and chikoo plantations were badly damaged in the powerful storm.

Gavit said he would conduct a survey to assess losses and approach the central and state governments for compensation to the cyclone-affected fruit growers.