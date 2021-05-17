Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai witnesses gusty winds with rains; IMD issues orange alert

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed in the western suburbs of Mumbai have been put on alert.

Meanwhile, IMD Mumbai on its website predicted a maximum of 36 degrees and a minimum of 27-degree temperature for the day with a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds in the city with a possibility of heavy falls at isolated places.

The IMD has also issued a warning for fishermen near coastal areas. There is a total suspension of fishing operations over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala-Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts. Total suspension of fishing operations over the northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast from May 17.

The Indian Coast Guard has informed that 4526 fishing boats of Maharashtra and 2258 boats of Gujarat which were out at sea have safely returned to the harbour, in view of Cyclone Tauktae.

The BMC has suspended the vaccination programme on Monday due to the cyclone warning. On Sunday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar took stock of the cyclone preparedness after visiting the BMC disaster control room. Pednekar appealed to citizens to strictly follow the instructions given by the civic administration from time to time.