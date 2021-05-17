Cyclone Tauktae in Raigad: Three dead, two injured; over 1784 houses damaged

Navi Mumbai, May 17: At least three persons died and two others injured due across the Raigad district to severe cyclonic storm Tauktae on Monday. Among the dead, one person died in Uran. Around 1784 houses were damaged till 4 pm on Monday.

Taking this as a precautionary measure, the district administration had already evacuated more than 8900 people living in 2900 kuchha houses across the district. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a ‘Red Alert’ for the district. As per the IMD forecast, there is light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on May 17 and 18 over north Konkan.

Those who died in the cyclone have been identified as Sunandabai Gharat, 55, Neeta Bhalchandra Naik, 50, and Rama Balu Katkari, 80.

Nidhi Chaudhary, the district collector informed that till 4 pm, a total of 1784 houses were damaged partially while one house was damaged fully due to heavy rainfall and wind. Apart from human beings, one animal also died after coming under a tree. “We have already evacuated a total of 8383 people from 2263 families mostly from kutcha houses,” said Chaudhary. The district administration also shifted people in house isolation to a safer place.

In Navi Mumbai, few areas saw power cut and tree falling incidents. As per the disaster management of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), at least 15 trees or branch falling incidents were reported till the afternoon. However, no one was injured in the incident. The city saw around 32 mm rainfall till afternoon.

In Panvel taluka, a total of 43 houses were damaged partially and 168 persons have been shifted to a safer place. Similarly, in Uran taluka, 16 houses got damaged partially and one house fully damaged due to heavy wind and rainfall. One person died and another injured in the taluka. A total of 451 people from 122 families shifted to safer places.

Meanwhile, there was no effect on the oxygen-producing unit in the district. “There was no disruption in power supply at Linde Taloja, INOX Mangao and JSW Dolvi and the production continues despite light rainfall,” said Chaudhary. These three plants supply around 650 MT of oxygen daily for medical use in the state.