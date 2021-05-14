Cyclone Tauktae: From name meaning to areas that will be affected in Maharashtra- Here's all you need to know about the cyclonic storm

The IMD on Thursday issued a warning that a low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16, which may bring heavy rainfall to Mumbai, some places in Goa and south Konkan region and also Gujarat.

The low-pressure area over the Lakshadweep region is likely to concentrate into a depression on Saturday morning and then intensify into a cyclonic storm by Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department said in a release.

Meaning of Tauktae

The cyclonic storm has been named 'Tauktae'. Tauktae, which means 'gecko' in the Burmese language, will be the first cyclone of this year. The name has been given by Myanmar.

Areas that will be affected in Maharashtra

The cyclone is very likely to intensify further and move north-northwestwards Gujarat and adjoining Pakistan coasts, it said.

It is likely to reach near the Gujarat coast around May 18 evening, the IMD added.

Due to this, the south Konkan and Goa region would receive light to moderate rainfall at many places on Saturday and its intensity would increase further and it would receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Sunday and Monday, it said.

According to the department, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours is considered as heavy, while precipitation between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours is termed as very heavy rainfall.

Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts form the south Konkan region of Maharashtra will receive rainfall.

Similarly, Gujarat coast would receive rainfall from May 17 onwards. The intensity is expected to escalate during the subsequent days with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Saurashtra and Kutch on May 18 and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kutch and adjoining southwest Rajasthan on May 19.

As the region is going to be affected by cyclone storm, the rains would be accompanied with gusty winds with a speed ranging from 50 kilometre per hours to 80 kmph in next 5-6 days.

In a late evening forecast, the IMD said Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts are very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday, while Mumbai, Thane and Raigad would receive very heavy rainfall on Monday.

Raigad is also expected to witness thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds from Saturday onwards.

Kolhapur and Satara in Western Maharashtra are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in ghat areas on Sunday and Monday, while the similar warning is issued for Pune on Monday only, the report stated.

(With inputs from agencies)