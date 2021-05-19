Cyclone Tauktae arrived, ravaged my city and took away my life - digital life to be precise — A firsthand account

There were ample warnings about the impending cyclone Tauktae arriving in Maharashtra. Being carefree residents of the City that never sleeps, we slept at peace not giving much of a care to a cyclone named after a lizard. Many come, many go.

We saw Cyclone Vayu and Nisarg drift past us in the last few years and we assumed Tauktae would be just another one of those – windy, howling crybabies. But no. Tauktae was different. Tauktae was hungry. Tauktae wanted something. And Tauktae took it. My digital life, my electricity and my beloved wifi. Cyclone sent me back to the Stone Age, and that is from where I write this piece.

The pocket of Migrants

According to the 2011 census, Vasai-Virar accommodates around 12.2 lakh people, with a large portion of the population being migrants and individuals belonging to the lower rungs of society. The numbers might have gone up since then, but not much else has changed. And so, as local trains draw out of Churchgate station, one can gradually see the scenery changing - from the affluent south Mumbai neighbourhoods, to the somewhat seedier areas that border the state capital.

The gap is perhaps best felt when a crisis strikes. Earlier this week, even as countless individuals in Mumbai took to social media platforms to share visuals of Cyclone Tauktae, residents of Vasai and Virar wished for electricity and network coverage. Some fifty odd hours later, they continue to hope to see the light.

When the state government declared that there could be a devastating Cyclone on 17th May, everyone I knew took it rather lightly. After all, Cyclone Nisarga had been (if you will forgive the pun) a breeze. And Virar is no stranger to flooding and other associated issues come monsoon. There was also a strong sense of fatigue as everyone fought the second wave of COVID-19.

At around 2 or 3 am on the 17th we saw electrical fluctuation, eventually growing certain that power would soon be cut off. Areas under VVMC jurisdiction have their wiring overhead, and even a slightly stronger than normal bout of wind or rain can cause an electricity cut. The clouds got darker as the day progressed, most were undaunted. Indeed, I saw several people queueing up for vada pav amid the rain.