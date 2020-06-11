Cyclone Nisarga: Maha govt decides to give Rs 1.50 lakh for damaged homes in Raigad and Ratnagiri

In an unprecedented move, the Maharashtra Government has decided to give relief to the families affected by Cyclone Nisarga in the districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri over and above the amount prescribed by the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). The government will give Rs 1.50 lakh for damaged houses against Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 per hectare for a minimum of two hectares for the damage caused to agriculture.

Announcing a slew of decisions, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the government will pay Rs 15,000 to the families whose house is 15 per cent damaged and Rs 15,000 for huts. Further, the government will provide Rs 5,000 each to the families to purchase utensils and Rs 10,000 each for clothes. For shopkeepers and vendors, the government will pay Rs 10,000.

Pawar said, after the completion of damage assessment and pancharamas, the money will be deposited in the bank accounts of the identified families. He informed that 5 litre kerosene will be distributed free of cost per ration card holder affected by Cyclone Nisarga.